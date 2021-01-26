PFG Advisors Acquires 1,751 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $73,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $96.54. The stock had a trading volume of 27,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,195. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.