PFG Advisors Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.46. 12,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,202. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.89. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

