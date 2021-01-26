PFG Advisors Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 415,009 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after acquiring an additional 297,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,461,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.63. The stock had a trading volume of 21,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,391. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

