PFG Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 103.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 109,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 64,448 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 42,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKG traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.91. 311,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,113,890. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $114.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.09.

