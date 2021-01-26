PFG Advisors Has $12.95 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 2.2% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PFG Advisors owned about 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $12,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,755,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 580.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657,192. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.02.

