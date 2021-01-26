PFG Advisors Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,558 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.