PFG Advisors Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $5,015,124.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,880 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.45. 1,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,273. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.