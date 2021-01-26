PFG Advisors Has $3.55 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,550 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,661,000 after acquiring an additional 965,614 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.90. The stock had a trading volume of 111,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,730,302. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.91.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

