PFG Advisors Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,983 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.85. 15,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,757. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $67.05.

