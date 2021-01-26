PFG Advisors Purchases 1,391 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.54. 656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,148. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $210.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.