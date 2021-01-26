PFG Advisors Purchases 3,258 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 120,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,650,480. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18.

