PFG Advisors Sells 11,791 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,791 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,021. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.42.

