PFG Advisors Sells 3,551 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 292.6% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 30,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 104,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.25. 33,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,139,238. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.95. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

