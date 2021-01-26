PFG Advisors Sells 6,867 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.66. 40,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974,968. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $386.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $374.75 and a 200-day moving average of $349.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

