PFG Advisors Sells 788 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.03. The stock had a trading volume of 27,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,145. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,808. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 748,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,281 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.