Phantasma Energy Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,302.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $709,772.91 and approximately $1,302.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00052697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00127848 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00071825 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00280566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00069173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00037483 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Token Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 51,601,013 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

