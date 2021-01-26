Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.40

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $2.34. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 18,884 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.