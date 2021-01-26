Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.87

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and traded as high as $21.62. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 148,990 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $863.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1,531.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAHC)
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.