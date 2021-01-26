Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.87

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and traded as high as $21.62. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 148,990 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $863.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $195.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1,531.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

