Philip Morris International (PM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/19/2021 – Philip Morris International is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Philip Morris International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Philip Morris have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has long been benefiting from its pricing power, which continued to aid its third-quarter 2020 results, wherein top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, management raised its earnings guidance for 2020 on the back of improved shipment volume trends, though the latter is still expected to decline. Well, management does not expect a near-term recovery in the duty-free business due to travel-related uncertainties amid the pandemic. Also, a delay in minimum price enforcement in Indonesia is a concern. Apart from this, cigarette volumes have been soft for a while due to rising health consciousness and stern regulations. All said, revenues are likely to fall in 2020. Nonetheless, strength in RRPs, especially IQOS, is expected to offer respite.”

1/8/2021 – Philip Morris International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $100.00 to $105.00.

1/8/2021 – Philip Morris International had its “” rating re-affirmed by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

12/15/2020 – Philip Morris International was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

PM remained flat at $$81.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 66,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,089. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

