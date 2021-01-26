Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSX. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $98.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.9% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 116.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 233,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 125,392 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.5% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 9,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

