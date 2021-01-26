Phoneum (PHT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $556.00

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Phoneum has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $95,476.42 and approximately $556.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $271.63 or 0.00842264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00051383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.94 or 0.04433926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017610 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum

Phoneum Token Trading

Phoneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.