Phore (PHR) Market Cap Hits $2.97 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $6,941.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013117 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008195 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,153,971 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.