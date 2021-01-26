PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Shares Up 7.5%

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) shares shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.00. 153,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 204,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PHX Minerals from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $67.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 78.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 19,593 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

