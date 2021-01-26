PIBBLE Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $66,627.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00069555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.30 or 0.00830965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00050623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.94 or 0.04380068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017573 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIB is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

