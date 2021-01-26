Pickle Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $892,274.00 (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $10.39 million and approximately $892,274.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance token can now be bought for $10.90 or 0.00033941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00052453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00128363 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00072050 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00279231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00068466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00037839 BTC.

Pickle Finance Token Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,289,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,186 tokens. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

Pickle Finance Token Trading

Pickle Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.