PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Shares Up 0.1%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.10 and last traded at $116.00. 33,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 71,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORP. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5,274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 625.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 60,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 20.1% in the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

