Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Amgen by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.48.

AMGN stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.30. 26,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

