Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,952 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Hexcel worth $15,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 138,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HXL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays cut shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

HXL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $47.08. 7,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,842. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

