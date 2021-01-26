Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $33.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $33,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.24. The stock had a trading volume of 50,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $202.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

