Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.02. The company had a trading volume of 123,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,158,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.65. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.