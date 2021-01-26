Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 96,998 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.68% of Viavi Solutions worth $23,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. 27,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,244. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $170,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $85,921.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,297.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,073 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

