Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 12,482 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Insiders have acquired a total of 748,349 shares of company stock worth $2,916,281 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.02. 22,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,145. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

