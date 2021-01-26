Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 47,743 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 47,743 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 0.7% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $36,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 18,555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,574 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 286,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 66,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 48,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,565,469. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $226.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

