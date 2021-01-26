Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 47,777 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 47,777 shares during the period. Cognex comprises about 1.2% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.41% of Cognex worth $57,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Cognex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Cognex by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,981. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 79.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.85. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $88.15.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.56.

In other news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,400 shares of company stock worth $29,351,115 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.