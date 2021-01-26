Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $16,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,365. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

