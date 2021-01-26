Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Western Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Western Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $151.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Western Financial by 26.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Western Financial in the third quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Western Financial in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

