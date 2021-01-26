Piper Sandler Boosts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $240.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $211.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IAC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

IAC stock traded up $8.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,583. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $207.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.43.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

