Piper Sandler Comments on Banner Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Banner in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banner’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BANR. TheStreet raised shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Banner stock opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. Banner has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banner by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

