Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TRST. Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

TRST stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 573,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 40,697 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 167,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 7,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $45,034.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,024 shares in the company, valued at $683,249.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,285 shares of company stock valued at $107,028 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

