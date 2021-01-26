PirateCash (PIRATE) Hits Market Cap of $1.46 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. PirateCash has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $7,517.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0567 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PirateCash has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

