Pirl (PIRL) One Day Volume Tops $18,490.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Pirl has a total market cap of $892,688.03 and approximately $18,490.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pirl has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,002.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.79 or 0.04089659 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00418584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.30 or 0.01332087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00542864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.64 or 0.00433210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00266339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00022823 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

