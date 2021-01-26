Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.95

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 169060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBI. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 35.4% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 7,324,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after buying an additional 1,913,500 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at $8,316,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at $4,349,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 1,107.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 444,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 407,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 18.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,018,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

