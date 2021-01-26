Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.95

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 169060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile (NYSE:PBI)
Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.
See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.