Pivot Token Market Cap Reaches $835,111.54 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $835,111.54 and approximately $153,135.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a token. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars.

