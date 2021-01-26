Pizza (PIZZA) Trading Down 31.9% This Week

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $325,665.16 and approximately $327.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pizza has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. One Pizza token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008215 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00023819 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 118.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

