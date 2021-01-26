PJT Partners (PJT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $297.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, analysts expect PJT Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average of $65.50.

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

