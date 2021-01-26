PL Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 160.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. KeyCorp makes up 1.7% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

KEY traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 256,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,188,586. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

