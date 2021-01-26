Planning Directions Inc. Has $7.10 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Planning Directions Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 5.8% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after acquiring an additional 418,953 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 425,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after acquiring an additional 303,752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,636,000 after buying an additional 256,430 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 786.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after buying an additional 213,276 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.79. 55,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $67.05.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.