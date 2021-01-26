Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 189,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $132.12 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $142.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.44 and a 200 day moving average of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.