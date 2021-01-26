PlayChip Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $63.00 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 73.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, PlayChip has traded up 68.2% against the U.S. dollar. PlayChip has a total market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $63.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00069834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.45 or 0.00849006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00051376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.96 or 0.04382204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017702 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip is a coin. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 coins. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

