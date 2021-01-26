PlayFuel (PLF) Price Hits $0.0156 on Top Exchanges

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel token can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $7.78 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00069375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.97 or 0.00830200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00050605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.99 or 0.04382427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017667 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

PlayFuel Token Trading

PlayFuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.